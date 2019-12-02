Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin will host Scotland in a rugby test next year.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the home tests for next year and Forsyth Barr Stadium will host Scotland on July 18 next year.

It is the only test to be played in the South Island next year.

Auckland and Wellington will host two tests each with Hamilton hosting the test against Argentina. Wales will play tests in Auckland and Wellington while Auckland will host South Africa and Wellington will host the Wallabies.

Dunedin Venues Management Limited (DVML) chief executive said it was "absolutely thrilled" to host the test match.

"It will be terrific to welcome Scotland for their first appearance at the stadium and we would anticipate a full house as southern fans last had international rugby in June 2018.

"With it being the only South Island international, we would encourage fans to get in quick when tickets go on sale next year."

Dunedin City Council, Enterprise Dunedin director John Christie also welcomed the news.

"Dunedin is delighted to be hosting the All Blacks v Scotland match in 2020, especially given our proud Scottish heritage and the ongoing cultural and business links with our sister city, Edinburgh.

"This match will provide an opportunity to showcase our renowned southern hospitality to visiting rugby fans and share our beautiful ‘Edinburgh of the south’ with them."

All Blacks' home fixtures

All Blacks v Wales, 7.35pm, Saturday 4 July, Eden Park, Auckland

All Blacks v Wales, 7.35pm, Saturday 11 July, Sky Stadium, Wellington

All Blacks v Scotland, 7.35pm, Saturday 18 July, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

All Blacks v Australia, 7.35pm, Saturday 15 August, Sky Stadium, Wellington

All Blacks v Argentina, 7.35pm, Saturday 29 August, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

All Blacks v South Africa, 7.35pm, Saturday 5 September, Eden Park, Auckland