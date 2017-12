Marine lab at Portobello roomier and much better A new teaching laboratory at the University of Otago’s recently redeveloped Portobello marine laboratory complex is bigger, brighter and much better for marine science teaching than its predecessor.

Sleepovers for people of various ages, including school groups, will be offered again at the Otago Museum from February next year.

Cruise ship passengers were grateful to the retailers and tourism operators who opened for them when they flooded the city yesterday.

The introduction of the national bowel screening programme will take a year longer than previously planned, Health Minister David Clark says.

It might not be a traditional Christmas lunch, but for one family staying at Dunedin Holiday Park all they needed was each other to enjoy the festive holiday.

How the wrong size wastewater pipe was laid in an Andersons Bay street will be reviewed by the Dunedin City Council.

Many Dunedin residents are celebrating the festive season by decorating their homes.

For Southern DHB nurses Nic Holborow and Anna Doherty working during the Christmas and New Year period is no big deal. In fact, they quite like it.