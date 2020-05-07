0% South rates rise call

Eleanor Doig

COVID-19 has put added pressure on South Dunedin residents already under financial strain, the South Dunedin Community Network says.

Speaking to the Dunedin City Council at its annual plan hearings yesterday, South Dunedin Community Network member Eleanor Doig urged council to increase its place-based funding for South Dunedin and endorse a 0% rates rise for South Dunedin residents struggling as a result of the pandemic.

She said the planned development of a South Dunedin library and complex would add benefit to the community.

South Dunedin resident Grace Gemmell (11) said playgrounds in South Dunedin would benefit from improvement.