Thursday, 7 May 2020

0% South rates rise call

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Eleanor Doig
    Eleanor Doig
    COVID-19 has put added pressure on South Dunedin residents already under financial strain, the South Dunedin Community Network says.

    Speaking to the Dunedin City Council at its annual plan hearings yesterday, South Dunedin Community Network member Eleanor Doig urged council to increase its place-based funding for South Dunedin and endorse a 0% rates rise for South Dunedin residents struggling as a result of the pandemic.

    She said the planned development of a South Dunedin library and complex would add benefit to the community.

    South Dunedin resident Grace Gemmell (11) said playgrounds in South Dunedin would benefit from improvement.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter