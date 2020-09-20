Sunday, 20 September 2020

Updated 10.49 am

1 killed, two hurt in Ravensbourne Rd crash

    By Grant Miller
    One person has been killed and two injured in an early morning crash in Dunedin.

    Emergency services were called about 3.45am today to Ravensbourne Rd on State Highway 88 in Maia following the single-car crash.

    Police said one person died at the scene.

    Two others were taken to Dunedin Hospital. A St John spokeswoman said they suffered moderate injuries.

    State Highway 88 near the accident site was closed on Sunday morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    SH 88 remains closed from Parry St East intersection to Port Chalmers and diversions are in place.

    Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

     

