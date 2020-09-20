1 killed, two hurt in Ravensbourne Rd crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been killed and two injured in an early morning crash in Dunedin.
Emergency services were called about 3.45am today to Ravensbourne Rd on State Highway 88 in Maia following the single-car crash.
Police said one person died at the scene.
Two others were taken to Dunedin Hospital. A St John spokeswoman said they suffered moderate injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.