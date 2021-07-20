100,000 Covid jabs in Otago, Southland

covid_vaccination_centre_rnz.jpg Photo: Supplied via Local Democracy Reporting

Southern DHB is today celebrating administering 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across Otago and Southland.

The landmark comes as preparations to ramp up the rollout over coming weeks are in full swing, the DHB says.

Southern DHB Covid-19 vaccine rollout incident controller Hamish Brown said there would be an increase in the number of vaccines administered.

"With larger deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine coming into the country this month we are excited to be ramping up our vaccinations across the district," Brown said.

"We currently have over 30 clinics offering the vaccine and anticipate having over 120 at the peak of our rollout to make sure we are reaching everyone in our widespread district."

The DHB was working closely with general practices and pharmacies so no one would be more than an hour away from a vaccination site, he said.

Accessibility would only increase further in coming months as more providers joined the programme, Brown said.

The Southern DHB was vaccinating the more than 100,000 people eligible under group three of the vaccine sequencing framework, which included those aged 65 and over and people with underlying health conditions or disabilities.

Those in that group could expect to receive an invitation by the end of the month to book their appointment, Brown said.

Invitations were being sent by text, email or letter and included a booking access code and details about how to make an appointment.

Those in group three who had not received an invitation by the end of July should complete this form.

"There are more than 100,000 people in this group, so we thank the public for their patience as we work through this large cohort," Brown said.

"It's also important to remember that once it's your turn, you can be vaccinated at any time - there's no cut off."

Group four would be invited to book appointments from Wednesday next week.