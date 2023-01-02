126kmh down Dunedin waterfront

A Dunedin driver was arrested after reaching 126kmh in Portsmouth Dr, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver was seen by police speeding towards town in the waterfront road about 11.50pm last Thursday.

The driver stopped at the Anzac Ave roundabout after a dog handler’s police car got in behind him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and charged with multiple driving offences and would appear in court early this month, he said.

Meanwhile, checkpoints on State Highway 1 outside Toitu Otago Settlers Museum last night caught out two drivers.

A 79-year-old woman recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 321mcg and a 55-year-old man recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 400mcg.

Infringement notices were issued in both cases, Snr Sgt Bond said.