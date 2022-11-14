1627 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in South

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 1627 new community cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths in the Southern region in the past week, the Ministry of Health says.

Nationally, there were 21,595 new community cases and 56 virus-related deaths. There were 325 cases in hospital as of midnight on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases has risen to 3079. Last Monday, the seven-day rolling average was 2967.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths attributable to Covid-19 is five.

Of the more than 21,000 new cases, 3881 were recorded as reinfections.

Of the 56 people whose deaths the ministry is reporting today: Three were from Northland, 11 from Auckland region, seven from Waikato, two from Tairawhiti, two from Hawke’s Bay, one from Taranaki, eight from MidCentral, five from Wellington region, two from Nelson Marlborough, seven from Canterbury and eight from Southern.

Two people were aged in their 40s, two in their 50s, seven in their 60s, 18 in their 70s, 17 in their 80s and 10 were over 90. Of these people, 20 were women and 36 were men.

Seven people were in intensive care as of midnight Sunday.

In its last update on Monday, November 7, the ministry reported 20,802 new infections in the community over the course of a week.

Community cases

Source: Ministry of Health

While the latest ESR analysis showed the Omicron subvariant largely responsible for our winter wave remained dominant - suggesting this wave couldn’t be solely put down to faster-spreading new lineages - modellers have been watching these recently-arrived types tracking upward in parts of the country.

Last Monday, the seven-day rolling case average stood at 2967, which was slightly above where it was the previous week, although daily cases had been falling over recent days.

Although reinfection numbers had crept up and accounted for about 17 per cent of reported cases, most cases appeared to be people having the virus for the first time.

By the books, nearly 1.9 million Kiwis have caught the coronavirus and close to 50,000 more than once.

Last week, one Covid-19 expert said it was possible New Zealand may be at or near a peak of its latest bump in cases.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch said that, with the climb in reported cases appearing to slow, “we may well be in the situation where we’re at or near a peak”.

Still, he said we wouldn’t know whether cases had peaked until there was a sustained drop in reported infections over weeks.

On November 7, the ministry reported 41 deaths, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90. There were 322 people in hospital with the virus, including eight in intensive care.