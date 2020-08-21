PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A $180,000 upgrade of the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens playground was unveiled yesterday.

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation project manager David Natta (pictured) said the project was part of a $1million upgrade of surfaces and equipment at 58 playgrounds throughout Dunedin.

The Mosgiel upgrade included moving the existing accessible liberty swing to a new section of the playground and adding a wheelchair-accessible carousel, an accessible barbecue table, balancing spheres, a basket swing and new soft-fall surfacing around the equipment.

Public consultation carried out by the council asking what changes people thought should be made to Dunedin playgrounds closed yesterday.

Feedback will contribute to creation of the council’s play space strategic plan.