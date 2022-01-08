$1m on housing upgrades

Kainga Ora spent just under $1million on housing improvements in Otago in the past financial year.

The government agency spent the money on painting ($315,000), fencing ($247,000), new roofing ($384,000) and driveway safety ($36,000) for its homes in Dunedin, Central Otago, Clutha, Queenstown Lakes and Waitaki.

One part of the programme was creating secure play areas for children aged under 5, separating them from driveways.