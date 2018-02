$2000 offer for dog’s return Desperate to find their beloved dog Meg, Andy and Alison Cunningham are offering a $2000 reward for her safe return.

VSA ‘UniVols’ doing Pacific stint VSA ‘UniVols’ doing Pacific stint Five University of Otago graduates have recently set off on a 10-month trip working as volunteers with Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA) in the Pacific.

Early newspaper man remembered Early newspaper man remembered Researching the life and untimely death of Dunedin’s first newspaper man, Henry Baker Graham, has been a labour of love for Richard Stedman.

Fruit and Veges project under way Fruit and Veges project under way All Saints Church hall was filled with fruit, vegetables and bustling volunteers recently as the All Saints Fruit and Veges project got under way for the year.

Peninsula bus service changes considered Peninsula bus service changes considered The Otago Peninsula Community Board is backing a resident’s call for the Otago Regional Council to make changes to its town bus service on the peninsula.

Hundreds farewell Amber-Rose Hundreds farewell slain Dunedin teen Hundreds of friends and family members overfilled a Dunedin chapel today for the funeral of Amber-Rose Rush, a girl described as the "life of the party".

Inked in memory of Amber-Rose Inked in memory of Amber-Rose Grieving family members of Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush have been getting tribute tattoos to the 16-year-old as they prepare to farewell the ‘‘bright and bubbly girl’’ today.

More seating for Robbie Williams More seating for Robbie Williams A week out from Robbie Williams’ highly anticipated concert at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, organisers have released additional seating to cater for demand.

Break taken to attend suicide workshop Break taken to attend suicide workshop A young Levin man walking the length of New Zealand to raise awareness and funds for mental health groups has taken time out from the trek to attend a suicide prevention workshop in Dunedin. Alex...

Conviction set aside on ‘technicality’ Conviction set aside on ‘technicality’ A woman who had an affair with a Dunedin businessman and was later accused of harassing his wife has had her conviction set aside on a "technicality".