3 times legal alcohol limit

An 18-year-old was caught driving in Dunedin’s student quarter while more than times the adult alcohol limit, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers saw a car being driven erratically in Clyde St about 3.45am yesterday. After being pulled over, the 18-year-old driver admitted to drinking. He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 899mcg.

The man had his licence suspended and would be appearing in court charged with drink driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg per litre of breath, while for those under 20 it is zero.