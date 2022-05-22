344 new Covid cases, 1 death in South

Photo: Getty Images

Another 344 community cases of Covid-19 and one death has been reported in the Southern DHB area.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 4990 new community cases, 379 people in hospital and 10 more deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7863 -last Sunday it was 7608.

In the latest deaths, two were from the Auckland region; two from Waikato; one from Lakes; one from MidCentral; three from Canterbury; and one from Southern.

Two people were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Nine men and one woman died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1055 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Hospitalisations

There are 37 people in hospitals in the Southern DHB area today.

Nationally, nine people are in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Total number 379: Northland: 8; Waitemata: 38; Counties Manukau: 37; Auckland: 78; Waikato: 19; Bay of Plenty: 6; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 19; Taranaki: 10; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 13; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 10; Capital and Coast: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 12; West Coast: 1; Southern: 37.



Community cases

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (140), Auckland (1,693), Waikato (353), Bay of Plenty (165), Lakes (88), Hawke’s Bay (166), MidCentral (182), Whanganui (62), Taranaki (137), Tairāwhiti (27), Wairarapa (58), Capital and Coast (351), Hutt Valley (134), Nelson Marlborough (165), Canterbury (799), South Canterbury (84), Southern (344), West Coast (36), Unknown (6)

There are 60 new imported cases of Covid reported today.

- ODT Online