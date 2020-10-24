$3million spent, refurbished hotel facade revealed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The traditional Victorian building was one of 13 CPG Hotels which were launched as Fable Hotels and Resorts across New Zealand earlier this year.
The staged operation meant Fable signs would eventually go up at the hotels.
It is Dunedin’s oldest hotel and recently underwent a $3 million refurbishment to make it a 5-star boutique hotel.
The 50 guest rooms and public spaces boast rich materials and soft luxury fabrics, paired with a personalised style of customer service intended to ensure the hotel offered comfort and contentment. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN