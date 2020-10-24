$3million spent, refurbished hotel facade revealed

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dunedin residents got their first view of the newly painted facade of the historic Wains Hotel yesterday, after contractors removed scaffolding from the front of the building.

The traditional Victorian building was one of 13 CPG Hotels which were launched as Fable Hotels and Resorts across New Zealand earlier this year.

The staged operation meant Fable signs would eventually go up at the hotels.

It is Dunedin’s oldest hotel and recently underwent a $3 million refurbishment to make it a 5-star boutique hotel.

The 50 guest rooms and public spaces boast rich materials and soft luxury fabrics, paired with a personalised style of customer service intended to ensure the hotel offered comfort and contentment. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN