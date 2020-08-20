Thursday, 20 August 2020

46-hound trainer beating the odds

    The odds are in your favour when you have 46 greyhounds racing.

    Canterbury trainer John McInerney won six of the 10 races at the Forbury Park race meeting in Dunedin yesterday.

    It was the first meeting for the dogs and owners at the track in St Kilda since the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

    "We used to come here at least once a fortnight, so pretty sad," Mr McInerney said.

    "It is a really good track — safe."

    It was an early start for the pack to travel from Christchurch to Dunedin.

    "We started this morning at 3am, got up, fed [the dogs], loaded them up."

    Pit stops along the way suited everyone as it was a chance for dogs to get out of the trailers and have a walk, and for Mr McInerney to get a "feed" at the Brydone Hotel in Oamaru.

    Away from the track, he was also kept busy with about 150 greyhounds at home that needed walking and feeding twice a day.

    John McInerney, of Canterbury, had 46 greyhounds racing in the Forbury Park meeting in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

     

    "We go through a lot of food."

    A team of six staff members were needed. Each staff member was allocated about 20 dogs to care for, he said.

    There were also three full-time members who carried out regular health checks on the dogs.

    "I pretty much do seven days a week. I get the odd day off."

    Mr McInerney owns a German shepherd.

    "With all those dogs at the place, I can hear him [the German shepherd] when someone is coming around, above all of those dogs barking."

    Many retired greyhounds had also become his pets, while others were rehomed.

    molly.houseman@odt.co.nz


     

