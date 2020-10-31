Saturday, 31 October 2020

$500k Lotto Strike ticket sold at Dunedin supermarket

    New World Centre City. Photo: ODT files
    A lucky Dunedinite will be $500,000 richer after tonight's Lotto Strike draw. 

    The winning ticket was sold at Dunedin's Centre City New World. 

    Lotto are advising anyone who bought a ticket from the supermarket to write their name on the back and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.    

    Powerball was not struck so will roll over to Wednesday night when $10m will be up for grabs. 

    First Division was won though, with the $1m ticket sold in Drury, near Auckland. 

