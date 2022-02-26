505 new community cases of Covid in South

Photo: Getty Images

There are 505 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the South today as the highly transmissible Omicon variant continues to spread.

New case numbers of community transmission have ballooned, reflecting Omicron, as well as combined use of PCR and rapid antigen tests.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there are 13,606 new community cases recorded: 2613 from PRC tests and the majority 10,993 from rapid antigen tests. The location of six cases are not yet known.

Omicron is now sweeping through young people in the South and its reach into more vulnerable demographics looms. There are now 3318 active cases in the Southern DHB area the Ministry said today and nationally, 52,808 active cases.

Yesterday, active cases in Dunedin swelled past 1500 - many of them students. In Otago and Southland, almost half of current cases are girls or women aged 10-29. The same age categories, for boys and men, account for 35% of cases in the region.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT)*: Northland (218), Auckland (9,262), Waikato (1,154), Bay of Plenty (690), Lakes (185), Hawke’s Bay (106), MidCentral (123), Whanganui (28), Taranaki (52), Tairāwhiti (48), Wairarapa (18), Capital and Coast (413), Hutt Valley (130), Nelson Marlborough (176), Canterbury (469), South Canterbury (20), Southern (505), West Coast (3); Unknown (6).

There are 263 people in hospital, all in the North Island and five people in ICU or a high dependency unit.

Six new cases have been identified at the border today.

* Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.

Source: Ministry of Health

Booster reminder

The growth in hospitalisations and patients in ICU is not unexpected, has been planned for and is another reminder that vaccination is the best defence against Covid, the Ministry said.

"With cases escalating in the community the Ministry of Health is urging all New Zealanders who are due their booster to get it as soon as possible in order to reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalisation. This means a highly boosted New Zealand will help ensure there is capacity in our health system for anyone who needs care."

Some 31,217 booster doses were administered yesterday, but 30.5% of people who are currently due their booster have not yet had it.

"We urge those people to make a plan to get boosted as soon as they can."

Rapid Antigen Testing

The Ministry of Health said as the Omicron outbreak grows, rapid antigen tests (RAT) are now used as the primary test at all community testing centres and by GPs for diagnostic purposes.

"They will make the decision on which test is most appropriate for you. PCR testing is being reserved for those people who most need it."

The Ministry of Health advises people to only get tested if they have symptoms or have been directed to do so by a health professional.

"Please do not seek testing if you are well as this delays testing for people who are unwell. Please be patient with staff at testing centres, and GP clinics. They are doing their best to cope with high demand for testing."

People who use a RAT will get their results within 20 minutes, which will help identify cases sooner, reduce testing wait times and minimise disruption to business and ensure critical services and infrastructure workforce can continue operating.

"It is very important to the overall response that people self-report positive results for RATs through My Covid Record, so we understand the size of the outbreak." the Ministry said.

- ODT Online