'Abusive' Dunedin teens hijack shop wheelchair

Teenagers typically find themselves in hot water after doing something illegal in a motor vehicle.

But Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said two young teenage boys got into trouble using another set of wheels yesterday, when they pushed each other around a ‘‘large’’ South Dunedin store in a wheelchair.

‘‘Police responded to a South Dunedin store at 10.40am after security officers called, advising they had two male youths in the store being verbally abusive to staff and pushing each other around in a wheelchair . . . pushing items off the shelves and then refusing to leave the store.’’

Sgt Lee said the wheelchair belonged to the store and was for customers to use.

The boys were located by youth aid officers nearby, and it appeared they had been creating issues at a number of other shops in the area.

He said they were not in school uniform at the time and should have been at school.

‘‘They’ve been trespassed from the store and youth aid are following up about their behaviour.’’

