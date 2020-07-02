Thursday, 2 July 2020

Acting chief executive expected to be named

    Outgoing Dunedin City Council chief executive Sue Bidrose surveys the city she has served for nearly a decade. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Outgoing Dunedin City Council chief executive Sue Bidrose surveys the city she has served for nearly a decade. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    The Dunedin City Council is expected to announce the interim replacement for departing chief executive Sue Bidrose by the end of the week.

    Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins yesterday would not be drawn on the issue, but the matter of deciding on an acting chief executive was on the agenda for a public-excluded session of Tuesday’s full council meeting.

    "All I would say is that any decision of council is subject to negotiation with the preferred candidate," he said.

    Dr Bidrose’s last day with the council is July 17; she has been chief executive for seven years.

    Two new appointments to council-owned companies’ boards have been announced.

    The council yesterday issued a statement confirming Richard Thomson and Susie Johnstone would join the boards of Dunedin City Holdings Ltd, Dunedin City Treasury Ltd and Dunedin Stadium Property Ltd.

    As Ms Johnstone was at present the independent chairwoman of the council’s audit and risk subcommittee, a new chairman or chairwoman would be recruited to replace her before she took up her new role, the statement said.

