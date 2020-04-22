One patient continues to struggle in Dunedin Hospital as the number of active cases in the South dropped to 31 yesterday.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said the patient in hospital had been in ICU for two weeks.

They were stable but critical, she said.

The Ministry of Health announced no new Covid-19 cases in the South yesterday for the fourth straight day.

While there remained 216 total cases, because 184 people had now recovered and a man in his 70s died of the disease caused by the coronavirus in his Invercargill home last week — only 14.4% of the total number of cases remained active.

Nationally, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed one new death and six new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

A woman in her 80s, from the Rosewood rest-home cluster in Christchurch, was the eighth person linked to the rest-home to have died, he said.

She was untested but considered a probable case and had an underlying health condition. Her death took New Zealand’s Covid-19-related death toll to 14.

Yesterday's new Covid-19 cases were all confirmed and took the national total to 1451. So far, 1036 have recovered.

There were 11 people in hospital.

The South has a population of 334,300 and 5921 people, or roughly 1.8% of the population, have been tested in the health region.

New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 on Monday at 11.59pm.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz