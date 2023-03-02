Aiming to get females enthused about football

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Leading a football zumba class at Logan Park on Tuesday night is fitness instructor Paola Miraglia.

The class was one in a series of events celebrating Girls’ and Women’s Month with New Zealand Football.

Southern Football chief executive Dougal McGowan said as well as getting people moving and grooving, the event engaged with the wider community and aimed to get people enthused about football.

About 20 people of many different ages and backgrounds attended.

The aim of the event was to "offer different opportunities for people to interact with the beautiful game of football".

Southern Football intended running a series of similar events in the future that focused on including ethnic and refugee communities that did not have easy access to football.