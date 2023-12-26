Up in the air

PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin resident Melissa Copeland spent her Saturday out in Otago Harbour honing her foilboarding skills during the final meet-up for the Ravensbourne Boating Club for 2023.

Ms Copeland said the wet weather did not deter her because there was a "100% chance of getting wet".

She said despite it not looking very high to onlookers, it definitely felt incredibly high when looking down from on top of the board.

"It was my first decent go on it. I was really making up the technique as I went along."

Ms Copeland said she hoped to have even more opportunity to practise and get better over the summer.