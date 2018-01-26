Air NZ adds Saturday flight to Auckland

Dunedin flights to Auckland will have 17,000 additional seats as the city’s connections with the rest of the country continue to strengthen.

Air New Zealand yesterday announced an additional return Airbus A320 service between Dunedin and Auckland on Saturdays, taking the number of jet services on the route to three a day, seven days a week.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said the additional flight would benefit the wider Dunedin region.

"Dunedin is a key destination for Air New Zealand, so it’s terrific to see continued strong demand for services.

"We are committed to growing services between the two cities and working closely with Dunedin Airport."

Dunedin Airport chief executive Richard Roberts said the additional services were excellent news for the city and region.

The airport was close to celebrating reaching 1million passengers in a 12-month period, something made possible through the collaborations of the airport, city and airline.

Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull said the growing number of seats, services and passengers between Dunedin and Auckland was testament to a "whole of city" effort by the airport, the Dunedin City Council, Otago Chamber of Commerce and Employers Association with Air New Zealand.

"It is excellent news and a boon to Aucklanders and Dunedinites alike."