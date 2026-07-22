Airsoft slugs allegedly shot at Mosgiel pedestrian

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin pedestrian on an afternoon stroll was shocked when a stranger allegedly shot airsoft slugs in their direction.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for the alleged act once police arrived at the Mosgiel property at about 3pm yesterday, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers, of Dunedin, said.
The victim was walking by when they heard one or two shots, and saw a projectile land near where they were standing.
Officers were called and they located multiple people at a nearby address.
Searches revealed an air rifle that was seized by police
Two people were taken into custody and a 20-year-old male was charged with reckless discharge firearms / restricted weapon.
The other person was released without charge.
"Police take all reports involving firearms seriously, including incidents involving air rifles," Const Stafford-Rogers said.
"While often perceived as less dangerous than firearms, air rifles are capable of causing serious injury and must be handled with the same level of care and responsibility."