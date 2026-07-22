Airsoft slugs allegedly shot at Mosgiel pedestrian

A Dunedin pedestrian on an afternoon stroll was shocked when a stranger allegedly shot airsoft slugs in their direction.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for the alleged act once police arrived at the Mosgiel property at about 3pm yesterday, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers, of Dunedin, said.

The victim was walking by when they heard one or two shots, and saw a projectile land near where they were standing.

Officers were called and they located multiple people at a nearby address.

Searches revealed an air rifle that was seized by police

Two people were taken into custody and a 20-year-old male was charged with reckless discharge firearms / restricted weapon.

The other person was released without charge.

"Police take all reports involving firearms seriously, including incidents involving air rifles," Const Stafford-Rogers said.

"While often perceived as less dangerous than firearms, air rifles are capable of causing serious injury and must be handled with the same level of care and responsibility."

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz