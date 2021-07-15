Albatross chick death tough on team

An albatross chick from Taiaroa Head died last week. File photo

The death of an albatross chick at Taiaroa Head on the Otago Peninsula has been hard on the team of rangers looking after the birds.

The Department of Conservation (Doc) said today it was "sad to report the death of a toroa/northern royal albatross chick at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head".

Doc said a 146-day-old male chick died last week after a routine supplementary feeding was carried out.

Doc rangers noticed the chick had laboured breathing after the feed.

"The bird’s condition deteriorated very quickly and unfortunately it died," Doc supervisor Jim Watts said.

"The chick was underweight for its age and needed extra food to help it gain weight."

The chick was sent to Massey University for a necropsy.

Watts said the necropsy found a sizeable piece of rocky material resembling charcoal stuck in chick’s trachea, which led to the chick asphyxiating.

He said it was not known how the chick first ingested the rock, but it was thought the parent may have picked it up while fishing and fed it to the chick, which then regurgitated the material while being supplementary fed and inhaled it.

“Our rangers out at Taiaroa Head are dedicated to caring for these special birds, working long hours, over holiday periods and in tough conditions to give them the best chance of survival, so this incident is hard for the team.”

Watts said supplementary feeding of toroa chicks was a routine activity that has been used successfully for decades at the Pukekura colony.

Over the last three seasons, more than 275 supplementary feeds had been carried out, and this was the only time there had been an incident.

Doc would be reviewing the incident.