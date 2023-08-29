Albatross fledgling youngest to take flight, leave nest

PHOTO: ODT FILES

An albatross fledgling that took off from its Otago Peninsula home at the weekend was the youngest bird on record at the colony to take flight and leave its nest.

This year’s breeding season could also be the most successful one yet at Pukekura-Taiaroa Head.

Department of Conservation Dunedin ranger Sharyn Broni said the male northern royal albatross (toroa) that spread its wings and took flight on Sunday was only 217 days old.

It would spend the next four to 10 years at sea before returning to the Dunedin colony, Mrs Broni said.

The previous record for the youngest fledgling was 219 days and the average was 240 days, she said.

"We think he fledged so early because he had really regular feeding from his parents, meaning he was in good condition and at a good weight, and [there were] perfect fledging conditions on Sunday with strong winds blowing him straight out to the ocean."

Additionally, the bird was one of 20 this year fitted with new trackers capable of keeping tabs on their travels over the next three years.

Previously, the species had only been tracked for up to one year and staff were excited to learn more about what the juveniles did in their first few years, Mrs Broni said.

The trackers did not transmit the birds’ locations but instead saved the data on each unit, which would be retrieved when birds returned to the colony.

The bird that fledged on Sunday was the first fledgling of 33 toroa chicks at the colony this season.

If all fledged successfully it would be the highest number on record to do so in a season.

The current best was 30 chicks in 2021, she said.

— Staff reporter