PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Contractors worked 24 hours a day at the weekend on the realignment of the main trunk rail line between St Leonards Boat Club and Curles Point.

It is part of the first stages of realigning the rail line to accommodate the shared walking and cycling path to Port Chalmers, which started last year.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesman said another period of round-the-clock work was expected to take place between April 30 and May 2.