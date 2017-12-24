All decked out

An impressive array of Christmas decorations light up 1 Centennial Rd, Fairfield. PHOTO: LOUISE FRAMPTON

Many Dunedin residents are celebrating the festive season by decorating their homes.

If you are interested in viewing some Christmas displays, be sure to check out some the following houses:

• 12 Ipswich St, Bradford

• 1 Centennial Rd, Fairfield

• 9 Flower St, Fairfield

• 4 De Lacy St, Maia

• 36 Oakland St, Andersons Bay

• 8 Fairview Terrace, Sawyers Bay

• 60 Hall Rd, Sawyers Bay

• 62 Hall Rd, Sawyers Bay

• 66 Hall Rd, Sawyers Bay