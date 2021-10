PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

James Bryan, of Dunedin, on his "Penny Fake Thing" bike in Anderson’s Bay.

He was one of more than 20 people who donned their best tweeds or finest spring frocks and joined the annual 9km Dunedin Tweed Ride yesterday.

The ride started at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum, in South Dunedin, and finished at Glenfalloch, on Otago Peninsula, where participants enjoyed a picnic lunch.

The event was held to raise funds to support the Dunedin Gasworks Museum.