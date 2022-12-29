All set to go

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Paola Miraglia, of Dunedin, is planning another Zumba session outside the Dunedin Railway Station on New Year’s Eve.

She staged the inaugural one last year.

She said this one would have the same high energy and fun.

The event will be live-streamed for those who can not get there.

Mrs Miraglia, a registered nurse, hails from Chile but has been in New Zealand for more than 20 years and is a big fan of Zumba.

It is an exercise which moves between high- and low-intensity dance moves designed to get the heart rate up and boost cardio endurance.