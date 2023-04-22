Alleged car thief caught

Police have caught the "busy" teen allegedly stealing cars in the lower South Island.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received reports via Facebook of an 18-year-old man doing donuts in a stolen vehicle in Mornington Park on Thursday.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man had kept himself busy over the lower South Island, having allegedly stolen a Subaru from Invercargill and driving it to Oamaru, only to steal another Subaru.

The driver failed to stop for police in Invercargill and Oamaru.

He eventually made his way down to Dunedin and was doing donuts in the Oamaru-stolen vehicle in Mornington Park, Eglinton Rd.

Police located and arrested the driver at a George St hotel about 4pm Thursday.

He will appear in court in relation to two counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle, two charges of failing to stop, another of unlawful damage and one of driving while disqualified.