Photo: Gregor Richardson

Logan Park pupil Sasha Freeman performs at the fourth and final gig for the Amped Music Project 2018 on Saturday.

The free seven-week mentoring programme offered about 30 young local musicians practical workshops facilitated by industry professionals, culminating in four all-ages shows.

Co-ordinator and Dunedin musician Nadia Reid said she wanted to encourage and empower young musicians by creating a safe environment where they could get up and have a go.

The folk singer-songwriter said she was thrilled with the results of the project, along with the commitment and enthusiasm of the young musicians.

"The amazing thing for me is just the community, and how stoked they are after the workshops and gigs."

The final gig on Saturday at Fifty Gorillas featured special guests The Mentalist Collective.