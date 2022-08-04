Thursday, 4 August 2022

And the work goes on

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Work continues in George St, between Moray Pl and St Andrew St, in Dunedin’s city centre, yesterday morning.

    The makeover of the block, including paving, is scheduled to be essentially completed in October.

    However, inclement weather recently paused the work.

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the weather had caused "a few minor headaches", but work was able to continue with some reorganisation.

    "We don’t yet know if it will have any impact on our overall timetable, but the programme does include some contingency for delays," he said.

    A revamp of three more blocks will be part of the $28 million upgrade to the central city that is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

     

