And the work goes on

The makeover of the block, including paving, is scheduled to be essentially completed in October.
However, inclement weather recently paused the work.
"We don’t yet know if it will have any impact on our overall timetable, but the programme does include some contingency for delays," he said.
A revamp of three more blocks will be part of the $28 million upgrade to the central city that is scheduled to be completed in 2024.