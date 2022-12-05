Andersons Bay roadworks before Christmas

The work is set to begin on Sunday night. Photo: ODT files

Work is being carried out on a key Dunedin intersection ahead of Christmas.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency says the Andersons Bay/State Highway 1 intersection will be excavated and new asphalt laid from Sunday night (December 11). The work is expected to take from four to six nights.

Two detour routes will be in place overnight during the roadworks, Journey Manager Nicole Felts advised today.

“Our highway contractor is using additional resources to concentrate this work over these nights to minimise disruption so it will be done in time for Christmas.”

The intersection will be open during daytime hours, but expect a slower than normal journey, Miss Felts said.

“There will be lowered speed limits over the uneven surface until the work is completed.”

The intersection will be closed nightly from 8.30pm to 6am and the full width of the road excavated and renewed.

Making best use of the closed hours, other maintenance and repair work will be completed at the same time including wire rope repairs, vegetation work and two asphalt repaving sections between Andersons Bay Rd and Barnes Drive.

The aim is to have the work completed, given the potential for called-off nights if it rains, by Thursday, December 22.

"Waka Kotahi thanks all residents in this area and road users for their patience and care around our contractors while this essential piece of work is done."

Light vehicle detours

Light vehicles - cars, motorcycles and vans - will be detoured along Barnes Drive, South Rd, Princes St, and Jervois St or along Barnes Drive, South Rd, David St, Hillside Rd, Andersons Bay Rd, Strathallan St, Wharf St and Jetty St.

Heavy vehicles via Burns St

The light vehicle detours are not fully suitable for heavy vehicles which will need to take Barnes Drive, South Rd, Burns St (past Placemakers), Hillside Rd, Andersons Bay Rd, Strathallan St, Wharf St and Jetty St. (Placemakers is marked on the map)