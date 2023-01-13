Andy Bay street closure

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A street in Andersons Bay, Dunedin, will be closed for two weeks to allow removal of a tree and loose rock.
Marne St, between Larnach Rd and Portobello Rd, is to close from this Monday until Friday, January 27, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.
Portobello Rd, including the shared path and cycleway, would be unaffected by the work, the spokesman said.
A section of Portobello Rd was closed in part of July and August last year while a large macrocarpa tree and rocks at the top of a cliff were removed after wet weather.
Traffic would be diverted along Larnach Rd, Doon St, Scott St, Scobie Rd, Shore St and Somerville St.