Friday, 13 January 2023

Andy Bay street closure

    A street in Andersons Bay, Dunedin, will be closed for two weeks to allow removal of a tree and loose rock.

    Marne St, between Larnach Rd and Portobello Rd, is to close from this Monday until Friday, January 27, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.

    Portobello Rd, including the shared path and cycleway, would be unaffected by the work, the spokesman said.

    A section of Portobello Rd was closed in part of July and August last year while a large macrocarpa tree and rocks at the top of a cliff were removed after wet weather.

    Traffic would be diverted along Larnach Rd, Doon St, Scott St, Scobie Rd, Shore St and Somerville St.

     

