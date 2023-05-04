Angry Dunedin noise pest smashes his own stereo

An aggressive party host smashed his own stereo after noise control was called to a North East Valley home last night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to assist noise control at a party in Northumberland St about 3am.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 46-year-old male occupant was aggressive towards officers and noise control staff who were attempting to seize his stereo.

The occupant became so aggressive he grabbed the stereo and throw it on the ground, breaking it, he said.

The stereo was seized and no further action was taken.

