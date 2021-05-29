Annual surf club awards

Smiling at the beach is Lifeguard of the Year award winner Phoebe Aburn, of Brighton Surf Life Saving Club. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Surf life saving clubs around Otago and Southland have celebrated the achievements of their volunteers with their annual awards of excellence, announced yesterday.

Lifeguard of the year was Phoebe Aburn, of Brighton Surf Life Saving Club.

This season Ms Aburn had attended national lifeguard school and gained her rock instructor’s award and several first aid lqualifications.

Otago-Southland club development officer Felix Cook said Ms Aburn had shared the knowledge and experience she gained with other lifeguards in the region.

Timothy Ball, of Oreti Surf Life Saving Club, was recognised as volunteer of the year.

A regional life membership was awarded to Doug Henderson, who has dedicated more than 35 years of service to the Otago-Southland surf life saving movement.