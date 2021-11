PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A large group of protesters march down George St in Dunedin on Saturday in protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Police accompanied the protesters to the Octagon. Protesters shouted chants of "our body, our choice" and "media is propaganda" while they walked.

A police spokeswoman said there were no issues at the protest.

Police accompanied protesters to help ensure their safety as they were marching on the road, she said.