A man was seen whitebaiting near the Allanton Bridge, south of Dunedin, yesterday. Police want people to report any instances of whitebaiting, which is in breach of Alert Level 4 rules. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

People partying, visiting friends in hospital, and causing mayhem on the roads are among a raft of lockdown breaches in Dunedin over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday had been involved in other incidents over the course of three hours in Dunedin, causing "a huge amount of carnage and calls for service".

The 44-year-old man ran red lights, abused people, and intentionally drove over a child’s bike at the Dunedin Botanic Garden, after the child jumped from the bike to avoid being run over.

The man then hit another car head-on in South Rd before fleeing.

The alleged errant driver was found at his home at 7pm, and was charged with dangerous driving causing injury and drink-driving.

Another motorist was stopped in Cumberland St at 5.06pm on Saturday after being seen driving erratically on State Highway 1.

The 48-year-old man said he had just come to Dunedin from Central Otago and was "just driving around", Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

He was told to return home, and a breach notice was submitted.

On Friday, a 64-year-old woman left her Middleton Rd home and went to Wakari Hospital to visit a friend.

She was found and taken home by police, but shortly afterwards she left home again, this time going to visit a friend at Dunedin Hospital.

She was warned for breaching lockdown rules.

A ute appears to be abandoned after becoming bogged on a grass reserve between the Northern Cemetery and the Dunedin Botanic Garden nursery. A police spokesman said Dunedin police were making inquiries after receiving a report yesterday of damage to public property at the garden. The damage was believed to have been caused at some time over the weekend, the spokesman said. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

At 12.30pm on Saturday, police were called to Countdown in Andersons Bay Rd after a 29-year-old woman became verbally abusive towards a manager after not being allowed to enter the supermarket with her mother and daughter.

She was trespassed from the store.

Police also dealt with several reports of people partying over the weekend, in breach of lockdown rules.

They were called to Wairoa St at 9am on Saturday after reports of a loud party the night before, where multiple bubble breaches were alleged to have occurred.

At 10.50pm on Sunday, police were called to Clermiston Ave after reports of a party.

A man at the address had bail conditions to reside in Roxburgh and not to consume alcohol.

Earlier on Sunday, at 4pm, six men were found partying in Corunna St. Five of the six lived elsewhere.

On Sunday morning, police received reports of people whitebaiting at Henley. No-one was located.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police generally were happy with the behaviour of Otago residents, but a minority were causing work for police due to their "ignorant antisocial behaviours".

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz



