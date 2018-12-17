AOS assist with arrest in Dunedin

Armed police were called in to help with the arrest of a man in Dunedin this afternoon.

Inspector Will Black said a 25-year-old was arrested about 3.30pm today in the area of Three Mile Hill and Dalziel Rd in Brockville.

He was taken into custody, without incident, soon after police arrived.

The man was sought in relation to four outstanding warrants and would appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Insp Black said police wanted to assure members of the community that the Armed Offenders Squad was used as a precaution to ensure public safety.