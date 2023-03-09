AOS swarm property in response to phone threats

The Armed Offenders Squad swarmed a property in central Dunedin's Heriot Row this afternoon in response to threats made over the phone, police say.

A police spokesman said they were called to the incident about 4.50pm and that police were "armed as a precaution".

A residential address was searched and nothing of concern was located, the spokesman said.

AOS members approach a property on Heriot Row this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

A man was seen being led away by police at about 6.30pm.

Police confirmed one person was arrested but charges were yet to be determined.

Police would not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

Earlier, armed police officers established a cordon at the intersection with London St, closing Heriot Row to traffic but the cordon has now been lifted.

Photo: Oscar Francis

The five-member AOS team, including a dog handler, were then seen to approach what appeared to be a block of flats near the top of the hill.

They were armed with guns, a shield, a battering ram and a sledgehammer.