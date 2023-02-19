Appeal after man 'seriously injured' in central Dunedin

Police were called to the Arthur St property just after 7pm on Saturday. Photo: Oscar Francis

Police are appealing to the public for information after a man suffered a serious assault in central Dunedin.

Officers were called to a property in Arthur St at 7.10pm yesterday and found him with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Dunedin Hospital, where he remained in a stable condition today.

An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances of the assault.

Police said today initial inquiries suggest the man may have been injured in the Maori Rd area, before returning to the Arthur St property.

They would like to hear from anyone in these areas and who may have information, including any details of vehicles around at the time.

Hato Hone St John attended the incident and said one patient was treated and taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A scene guard was in place overnight and an examination of Arthur St property had been carried out.

Police said the public could call 105 and quote file number 230219/6209.

Alternatively, they could give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.