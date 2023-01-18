Arguing youths broken up near bus hub

Police had to separate two youths arguing in a supermarket car park near the Dunedin bus hub.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said officers were called to an incident between the pair outside Countdown in Great King St about 2.05pm today.

No injuries were reported and the parties were separated by police who were at the scene straight away, Const Turner said.

He encouraged people to call 111 if they observed incidents like this - even if they appeared minor in nature.

‘‘People can walk a few blocks in several minutes, so it is best to get it over the [police] radio straight away."

Officers could be seen talking to a group of youths at the bus hub.

A spilt drink could be seen in the car park near where a witness said the incident happened.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz