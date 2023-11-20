Armed man robs petrol station

REPORT: LAINE PRIESTLEY / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A police officer follows up at the scene of an armed robbery at a BP petrol station in Dunedin yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said a man armed with a weapon entered the BP in Princes St opposite Kensington Oval at 6.15pm and demanded money.

The man then left the petrol station and was seen getting into a vehicle heading north in Lees St.

Officers conducted extensive searches of the area but have not yet located the man or the vehicle.

Armed police and police dogs were seen at the petrol station.