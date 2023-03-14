Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Armed police cordon off Highgate

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Armed police have swooped on a Highgate address near Roslyn Village.

    A witness said plainclothes officers wearing stabproof vests could be seen maintaining cordons at the Highgate and Ann St intersections with Hereford St about 2.30pm today.

    Police appeared to search a building at the intersection of Hereford St and Highgate. 

    They were mostly using unmarked cars, with a marked police car at the intersection of Sheen and Ann Sts.

    Police cordoned off a large section of Highgate this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Police cordoned off a large section of Highgate this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Members of the armed offenders squad appeared to be investigating an address between Hereford St and Freshchoice Roslyn.

    Officers were stood down about 3.10pm, the witness said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement