Armed police descend on central Dunedin property

Police on London St. Photo: Craig Baxter

Armed police have descended on a property in a central Dunedin residential street.

A team of officers can be seen on London St at the intersections of Heriot Row and Constitution streets.

Armed officers and a police car on Constitution St. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A witness said there were two armed police officers in Constitution St.

About 10.45am, a female officer with a gun was behind a tree outside a property, another armed officer had gone up a driveway.

The street itself was closed for about 15 minutes and police stopped every car to talk to drivers.

However, the road was re-opened about 10.35am, the witness said.

The Heriot Row intersection has been blocked off.

More to come