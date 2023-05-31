Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Breaking News 10.47 am

Armed police descend on central Dunedin property

    Police on London St. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Armed police have descended on a property in a central Dunedin residential street.

    A team of officers can be seen on London St at the intersections of Heriot Row and Constitution streets.

    Armed officers and a police car on Constitution St. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A witness said there were two armed police officers in Constitution St.

    About 10.45am, a female officer with a gun was behind a tree outside a property, another armed officer had gone up a driveway.

    The street itself was closed for about 15 minutes and police stopped every car to talk to drivers.

    However, the road was re-opened about 10.35am, the witness said. 

    The Heriot Row intersection has been blocked off.

    More to come

     

     

