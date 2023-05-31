Armed police descend on central Dunedin property

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police have descended on a property in a central Dunedin residential street.
A team of officers can be seen on London St at the intersections of Heriot Row and Constitution streets.
A witness said there were two armed police officers in Constitution St.
About 10.45am, a female officer with a gun was behind a tree outside a property, another armed officer had gone up a driveway.
The street itself was closed for about 15 minutes and police stopped every car to talk to drivers.
However, the road was re-opened about 10.35am, the witness said.
The Heriot Row intersection has been blocked off.
More to come