Armed police nab suspect in South Dunedin raid

One person is in custody following an operation by armed police in South Dunedin.
Armed police, including an officer carrying with a 40mm launcher, could be seen running into Loyalty St from the Hillside Rd in a co-ordinated manoeuvre this morning.
A police spokeswoman said police were conducting an arrest warrant about 10am today.
One person had been taken into custody, the spokeswoman said.
A dog handler was also involved.
A taxi driver who was cleaning his car in Loyalty St said officers ran past him following a police dog and told him to stay in his car.