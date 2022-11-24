Thursday, 24 November 2022

Armed police nab suspect in South Dunedin raid

    By Oscar Francis
    One person is in custody following an operation by armed police in South Dunedin.

    Armed police, including an officer carrying with a 40mm launcher, could be seen running into Loyalty St from the Hillside Rd in a co-ordinated manoeuvre this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said police were conducting an arrest warrant about 10am today.

    One person had been taken into custody, the spokeswoman said.

    Armed police set off in pursuit of a man in Loyalty St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    A dog handler was also involved.

    A taxi driver who was cleaning his car in Loyalty St said officers ran past him following a police dog and told him to stay in his car.

