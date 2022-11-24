Armed police nab suspect in South Dunedin raid

One person is in custody following an operation by armed police in South Dunedin.

Armed police, including an officer carrying with a 40mm launcher, could be seen running into Loyalty St from the Hillside Rd in a co-ordinated manoeuvre this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were conducting an arrest warrant about 10am today.

One person had been taken into custody, the spokeswoman said.

Armed police set off in pursuit of a man in Loyalty St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A dog handler was also involved.

A taxi driver who was cleaning his car in Loyalty St said officers ran past him following a police dog and told him to stay in his car.

