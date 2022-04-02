Arrest after ED incident

A man was arrested after breaking a window at the Dunedin Hospital emergency department.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 39-year-old entered the emergency department waiting room and sat down at 6.30am yesterday.

Security staff approached and told him he was trespassed which caused him to get angry.

On his way out, he kicked one of the glass windows, causing it to break.

The man was located and arrested outside the Dunedin Central police station.