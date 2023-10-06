Arrest after police op closes Kaikorai Valley Rd

One person has been arrested during a police operation that led to a busy Dunedin road being closed for a time this morning.

Police advised shortly before 6.30am that a section of Kaikorai Valley Rd - from the Burnside off-ramp of the Southern Motorway to Barr St - was cordoned off.

In an update about 7.25am Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Craig Brown said the operation had concluded "without issue" and the cordons were being lifted.

"No injuries are reported, one person has been arrested and charges being considered."

He said police wanted to thank motorists and residents for their cooperation.