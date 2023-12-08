Arson suspected in Aramoana house fire

Police and fire investigators are at the scene of a suspected arson at an Aramoana address.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Muri St, in Aramoana, at 10am yesterday.

They responded to a property, a house not connected to any power supply, that was the scene of a suspected arson.

Snr Sgt Bond said investigation were ongoing and police had a scene guard in place for follow-up attendance this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) investigators had been called to the scene, he said.

A Fenz spokeswoman said they received a call about the house fire after the fact at about midday yesterday.

The blaze appeared to have happened between midnight and 1am on Thursday, the spokeswoman said.

The fire was out by the time Fenz were notified, and had only attended the scene in an investigative capacity.

Five fire investigators were currently on-site, the spokeswoman said.

Fenz received no emergency calls at the time, and it appeared someone called police after the fact, she said.

