Arts centre takes shape

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Construction of a new visual and performing arts centre at St Hilda's Collegiate School, in Dunedin, is nearing completion.

The multimillion-dollar, 782sqm facility has a frontage along Royal Tce, and some of the building is up to 3m below ground level.

The roof profile also slopes down so the building has minimal impact on neighbours.

It will include a drama/dance space, an art studio, a photography suite and flexible teaching spaces.

Construction began last June and was expected to be completed in September.